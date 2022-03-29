National Healthcare Decisions Day 2022 (Capitola)
- When
-
Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. PT
- Where
-
Check-in Area
- Cost
- Free
If you experience a health care emergency, who will speak for you? Join Veterans around the country in celebration of National Healthcare Decisions Day as they make their future health care decisions known to their family, friends, and health care providers. Wear your favorite purple item to one of our local events and learn more about advanced directives from our team!
Visit our table at the Capitola VA Clinic, Check-in Area.
Information tables will be available from 9:00 a.m. - noon and 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.