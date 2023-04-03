National Healthcare Decisions Day 2023 (Fremont)

If you experience a health care emergency, who will speak for you?

Join Veterans around the country in celebration of National Healthcare Decisions Day as they make their future health care decisions known to their family, friends, and health care providers.

Join our event to meet our team and learn about the free advanced care planning resources available to you! Also, wear your favorite purple item to help raise awareness of National Healthcare Decisions Day.

Can’t make it? Join our Advance Directive Class on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 11:00 a.m. to noon, to learn about your options and how to control your health care decisions. Join virtually via Webex, or by phone by calling 404-397-1596 with access code: 2764 721 8303. Contact us to learn how you can also join with Video Connect.

For more information, reach out to juliuservin.javier@va.gov.