Wellness Education Series: Therapeutic movement

This movement class connects body, mind, spirit and emotions to support Veterans in their health and well-being. These classes can help participants release stress and deepen their connections with others. For people with limited mobility, adding dance and music helps them move more freely.

Sylvie Minot received her BA in Dance from San Jose State University and a Masters in Theology in Spirituality and Holistic Health. She is a certified 5Rhythms® Movement Teacher. Since 2000, Sylvie has taught weekly 5Rhythms® dance classes and workshops in the Bay Area and throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Australia.

All Veterans and VA staff are welcome to attend.

To register for this Wellness Education presentation, please email michael.voigt2@va.gov.