New patient orientation class
When:
Wed. Nov 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Whether you are a new patient or want a refresh on the services you already use, all enrolled Veterans are invited to our monthly new patient orientation. These sessions are designed to provide you with a comprehensive educational overview of the VA Palo Alto Health Care System as well as the various services and programs available.
Every third Wednesday of the month (11:00 a.m. to noon)
- Major General William H. Gourley VA-DoD Outpatient Clinic (in-person)
- Fremont, Monterey, and Capitola VA clinics, Livermore Division (virtual)*
*Video teleconferencing available at these sites.
Schedule your spot today by calling our Patient Scheduling Unit at 855-632-8262.
Visit Health and well-being offerings for more information.
Wed. Nov 15, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Dec 20, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Jan 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Feb 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Mar 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Jun 19, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Jul 17, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar
Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm PTAdd to Calendar