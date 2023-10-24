New patient orientation class

Whether you are a new patient or want a refresh on the services you already use, all enrolled Veterans are invited to our monthly new patient orientation. These sessions are designed to provide you with a comprehensive educational overview of the VA Palo Alto Health Care System as well as the various services and programs available.

Every third Wednesday of the month (11:00 a.m. to noon)

Major General William H. Gourley VA-DoD Outpatient Clinic (in-person)

Fremont, Monterey, and Capitola VA clinics, Livermore Division (virtual)*

*Video teleconferencing available at these sites.

Schedule your spot today by calling our Patient Scheduling Unit at 855-632-8262.

Visit Health and well-being offerings for more information.

