VA Palo Alto health care is holding two days of lung cancer screening awareness at the Palo Alto Division today and tomorrow. Veterans who qualify for screenings will be offered a free lung cancer screening on the spot, as well as receive education about lung cancer and smoking cessation.

VA is here to help prevent cancer and help you to stop smoking. If you are a Veteran between the ages of 50-80 who has smoked one pack a day for 20 years or two packs for 10 years, you might qualify! Stop by the lobby of Building 100 to learn more. You can also Use the Pack Year Calculator at bit.ly/PackYearCal.