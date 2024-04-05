Denim Day
When:
Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm PT
Where:
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA
Cost:
Free
Mark your calendars for Denim Day! In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in April, we encourage you to show your support by wearing denim as a visible, symbolic way to reject misconceptions that surround sexual harassment, sexual assault, and domestic violence.
Learn the full story of why jeans are the symbol of this movement
Make sure to stop by the locations below at noon to sign our stop harassment pledge, sign the Denim Day poster, and take a photo in your favorite denim!
Palo Alto Division – Front of Bldg. 100 (Eagle)
Menlo Park Division – Welcome Center Garden
Mountain View (Old Middlefield Rd) – Front of building
Livermore Division – Front of Bldg. 62
Fremont – Front of Clinic
MG Gourley VA-DoD Clinic – Front of Clinic
Capitola – Front of Clinic
San Jose – Front of Clinic