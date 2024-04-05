When: Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm PT Where: 3801 Miranda Avenue Palo Alto, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Palo Alto VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Mark your calendars for Denim Day! In recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in April, we encourage you to show your support by wearing denim as a visible, symbolic way to reject misconceptions that surround sexual harassment, sexual assault, and domestic violence.

Learn the full story of why jeans are the symbol of this movement

Make sure to stop by the locations below at noon to sign our stop harassment pledge, sign the Denim Day poster, and take a photo in your favorite denim!

Palo Alto Division – Front of Bldg. 100 (Eagle)

Menlo Park Division – Welcome Center Garden

Mountain View (Old Middlefield Rd) – Front of building

Livermore Division – Front of Bldg. 62

Fremont – Front of Clinic

MG Gourley VA-DoD Clinic – Front of Clinic

Capitola – Front of Clinic

San Jose – Front of Clinic