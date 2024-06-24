Mobile medical outreach for Veterans - Greenfield American Legion Mobile medical van parked outside When: Tue. Jun 25, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm PT Where: Greenfield American Legion 615 N. El Camino Real Greenfield, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Greenfield American Legion Cost: Free





VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:

Examinations

Consultations

Referrals

Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.

Other VA events