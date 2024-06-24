Skip to Content

Mobile medical outreach for Veterans - Greenfield American Legion

Mobile medical van parked outside

When:

Tue. Jun 25, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

Greenfield American Legion

615 N. El Camino Real

Greenfield, CA

Cost:

Free

VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:

  • Examinations
  • Consultations
  • Referrals

Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.

