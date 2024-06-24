Mobile medical outreach for Veterans - Greenfield American Legion
Mobile medical van parked outside
When:
Tue. Jun 25, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm PT
Where:
Greenfield American Legion
615 N. El Camino Real
Greenfield, CA
Cost:
Free
VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:
- Examinations
- Consultations
- Referrals
Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.