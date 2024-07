Morgan Hill, Gilroy & San Martin PACT Act Event When: Sat. Aug 3, 2024, 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm PT Where: Morgan Hill Library 660 W Main Ave Morgan Hill, CA Get directions on Google Maps to Morgan Hill Library Cost: Free





VA Palo Alto, Oakland VBA, and Santa Clara County VSO will be hosting a PACT Act event for local Veterans at the Morgan Hill Library. Come learn about the PACT Act and all the benefits available to Veterans.

Enrollment and claims services will be offered at this event.

