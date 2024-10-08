Meet the Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Coordinator at the VA Palo Alto Farmers Market

Buy fresh fruits and vegetables, visit our educational booths, grab lunch, listen to music, and meet friends and coworkers at the weekly VA Palo Alto Farmers Market.

When: Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 9:30 am – 1:30 pm PT Where: Outside near main hospital entrance 3801 Miranda Avenue Palo Alto, CA Cost: Free





October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Each VA has an Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator (IPVAPC) to support veterans in our community.

This month, you can meet VA Palo Alto's IPVAPC, Bianca Jamerson. She will be tabling throughout the month to spread awareness and provide resources.

If you miss her or need assistance, you can contact her at 650-614-9997, ext. 20006

