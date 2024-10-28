Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Watsonville
When:
Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 9:30 am – 2:30 pm PT
Where:
Watsonville Veterans Memorial Building
215 E Beach St
Watsonville, CA
Cost:
Free
Every second and fourth Tuesday of the month in September and October.
VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:
- Examinations
- Consultations
- Referrals
- Toxic exposure screenings
Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.