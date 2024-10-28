Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Watsonville When: Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 9:30 am – 2:30 pm PT Where: Watsonville Veterans Memorial Building 215 E Beach St Watsonville, CA Cost: Free





Every second and fourth Tuesday of the month in September and October.

VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:

Examinations

Consultations

Referrals

Toxic exposure screenings

Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.

