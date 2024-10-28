Skip to Content

Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Watsonville

When:

Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 9:30 am – 2:30 pm PT

Where:

Watsonville Veterans Memorial Building

215 E Beach St

Watsonville, CA

Cost:

Free

Every second and fourth Tuesday of the month in September and October.

VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:

  • Examinations
  • Consultations
  • Referrals
  • Toxic exposure screenings

Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.

