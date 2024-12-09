Coffee, Bikes, and Cars

VA Palo Alto Health Care System will host its first Coffee, Bikes and Cars meet up. The event is open to all Veteran car and motorcycle enthusiasts who would like to grab a free cup of coffee and hangout. If you are interested in learning about your VA benefits, we’ll have staff on hand to help you out!

When:

Where: 795 Willow Road Menlo Park , CA

Cost: Free