Secure Sign-in Event (San Jose)
When:
Tue. Mar 17, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Conference room 201/202
5855 Silver Creek Valley Place
San Jose, CA
Cost:
Free
Your VA.gov account is the key to accessing your VA benefits and services online. Make sure your account is ready when you need it:
✅ Create a secure sign-on account if you don’t have one yet.
✅ Update your existing account to keep your information current and protected.
To verify your identity, please bring two supporting documents, including:
- Valid ID (Unexpired U.S. driver’s license, state ID, passport, passport card)
- Social Security Card, DD-214, Veterans VA Card, or W-2
Find more information at www.va.gov/sign-in-changes.