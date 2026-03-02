Secure Sign-in Event (San Jose)

Your VA.gov account is the key to accessing your VA benefits and services online. Make sure your account is ready when you need it:

✅ Create a secure sign-on account if you don’t have one yet.

✅ Update your existing account to keep your information current and protected.

To verify your identity, please bring two supporting documents, including:

Valid ID (Unexpired U.S. driver’s license, state ID, passport, passport card)

Social Security Card, DD-214, Veterans VA Card, or W-2

Find more information at www.va.gov/sign-in-changes.