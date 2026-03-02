Secure Sign-in Event (Marina)
When:
Thu. Mar 5, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Canteen area
201 9th Street
Marina, CA
Cost:
Free
Your VA.gov account is the key to accessing your VA benefits and services online. Make sure your account is ready when you need it:
✅ Create a secure sign-on account if you don’t have one yet.
✅ Update your existing account to keep your information current and protected.
To verify your identity, please bring two supporting documents, including:
- Valid ID (Unexpired U.S. driver’s license, state ID, passport, passport card)
- Social Security Card, DD-214, Veterans VA Card, or W-2
Find more information at www.va.gov/sign-in-changes.