Free legal clinic for Veterans: VA benefits and discharge upgrade

VA Palo Alto health care is collaborating with Swords to Plowshares to provide discharge upgrade services to Veterans with specific legal issues on Friday, July 11, 2025.

All Veterans, regardless of era, service length, or discharge type, are invited to our legal clinic for discharge or claim upgrades. Those wishing to schedule a consultation with an attorney must register online before the event to secure an appointment. Please note that walk-ins will not be accommodated for this event.

The event takes place at the Palo Alto VA Medical Center, Building 500, first floor, Celebration Room, 3801 Miranda Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94204.