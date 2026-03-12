Are you a survivor of Military Sexual Trauma (MST) with a passion for art?

Join us in expressing your healing through art with our MST Art Therapy Workshop and share it at our Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Art Exhibit on April 22-24, 2026 to help raise awareness.

There are two separate workshops planned for women and men.

Female Veterans: April 7, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Male Veterans: April 7, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Space is limited. Please contact V21PALArts@va.gov to register today!