Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Art Exhibit

Visit the Palo Alto VA campus to see how art can be a powerful tool for healing! While there, you can also leave a supportive message with our "hands of healing." Plus, you'll have the chance to meet Maura Uyeda, our MST Coordinator, and discover more about VA's initiatives to support Veterans recovering from MST.

Want to share your art in the exhibit?

Contact your art therapist and inquire about the MST Art Exhibit.

Email a snapshot of your artwork to Maura Uyeda.

The deadline for submission is April 10, 2026. For questions, contact Maura Uyeda.

You can also join us for two MST Art Therapy Workshops on April 7, 2026.