VA Palo Alto Outreach Team at Monterey County Standdown
A free one-day event connecting Veterans with key services
When:
Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Monterey County Veterans Services Offices
2620 1st Avenue
Marina, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Palo Alto health care will join community partners on Friday, September 25, 2026, for the Monterey County Standdown — a free, one‑day event connecting local Veterans with healthcare, benefits, and claims assistance.
The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 2620 1st Ave, Marina, California, and is open to all Veterans with no appointment needed.
Services provided include:
- County services
- VA claim assistance
- Healthcare enrollment
- VA ID
- Medical referrals
- Schedule your appointment
- Connect with a PACT social worker
- Toxic exposure screenings (TES)
- Face‑to‑face medical visits
- Home healthcare
- Legal services
- Education services
- Clothing distribution
Veterans are encouraged to bring a photo ID and, if available, a DD‑214. Family members and caregivers are welcome.
RSVP not required — walk-ins welcome.