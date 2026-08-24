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VA Palo Alto Outreach Team at Monterey County Standdown

A free one-day event connecting Veterans with key services

When:

Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Monterey County Veterans Services Offices

2620 1st Avenue

Marina, CA

Cost:

Free

VA Palo Alto health care will join community partners on Friday, September 25, 2026, for the Monterey County Standdown — a free, one‑day event connecting local Veterans with healthcare, benefits, and claims assistance.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 2620 1st Ave, Marina, California, and is open to all Veterans with no appointment needed.

Services provided include:

  • County services
  • VA claim assistance
  • Healthcare enrollment
  • VA ID
  • Medical referrals
  • Schedule your appointment
  • Connect with a PACT social worker
  • Toxic exposure screenings (TES)
  • Face‑to‑face medical visits
  • Home healthcare
  • Legal services
  • Education services
  • Clothing distribution

Veterans are encouraged to bring a photo ID and, if available, a DD‑214. Family members and caregivers are welcome.

RSVP not required — walk-ins welcome.

Other VA events

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