VA Palo Alto Outreach Team at Monterey County Standdown

VA Palo Alto health care will join community partners on Friday, September 25, 2026, for the Monterey County Standdown — a free, one‑day event connecting local Veterans with healthcare, benefits, and claims assistance.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 2620 1st Ave, Marina, California, and is open to all Veterans with no appointment needed.

Services provided include:

County services

VA claim assistance

Healthcare enrollment

VA ID

Medical referrals

Schedule your appointment

Connect with a PACT social worker

Toxic exposure screenings (TES)

Face‑to‑face medical visits

Home healthcare

Legal services

Education services

Clothing distribution

Veterans are encouraged to bring a photo ID and, if available, a DD‑214. Family members and caregivers are welcome.

RSVP not required — walk-ins welcome.