Santa Clara County Veterans Services Representative at San Jose VA Clinic

Get help with your benefits or housing needs

Every first Tuesday of the month, a dedicated Veterans Services Representative from the County of Santa Clara will provide essential VA social work services to Veterans directly at our clinic.

This ongoing outreach helps Veterans connect with benefits, address housing needs, and receive mental health support. It demonstrates VA’s dedication to those who served.

If you or a Veteran you know could benefit from these services, we encourage you to stop by. Our team is here to offer support and guidance.