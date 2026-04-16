VA2K Walk and Roll (Palo Alto)
When:
Wed. May 20, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT
Where:
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA
Cost:
Free
Join us for VA’s 16th annual VA2K Walk and Roll event on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, and take a step towards a healthier lifestyle while supporting homeless Veterans.
Hosted by Employee Whole Health, this two-kilometer walk aims to inspire active living and community engagement. Whether you walk, roll, or simply show up, your presence makes an impact.
Walk departure times:
- From the Eagle at 8:15 AM
- From the Employee Wellness Booth at Farmers Market at
- 11:00 AM
- 11:30 AM
- 12:00 PM
- 12:30 PM
- 1:00 PM
How to participate
- Check in at the VA2K booth at the Farmers Market
- Complete an event waiver form (not required for VA employees)
- Walk, roll, and show your support for Veterans
VA2K Donation Drive (May 18 – May 22)
Support Veterans served by the Homeless Veterans Program by donating essential items. Donations help Veterans transitioning into stable housing.
Donations can be made through the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at the following locations:
- Palo Alto Division: Building 100, F1-110
- Menlo Park Division: Building 334, A201
- Livermore Division: Building 64, Room 180
Suggested donation items:
- Bus passes
- TV trays
- Sleeping bags
- Pots and pans kits
- T-shirts, underwear
- Men's sweatpants (sizes S-XXL)
- Notebooks and pens
- First aid and hygiene kits
- Accordion file folders
- Cleaning supplies
- Foldable rolling carts
Every step and every donation supports Veterans in need. Join us and be part of the impact.