VA2K Walk and Roll (Palo Alto)

Join us for VA’s 16th annual VA2K Walk and Roll event on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, and take a step towards a healthier lifestyle while supporting homeless Veterans.

Hosted by Employee Whole Health, this two-kilometer walk aims to inspire active living and community engagement. Whether you walk, roll, or simply show up, your presence makes an impact.

Walk departure times:

From the Eagle at 8:15 AM

From the Employee Wellness Booth at Farmers Market at 11:00 AM 11:30 AM 12:00 PM 12:30 PM 1:00 PM



How to participate

Check in at the VA2K booth at the Farmers Market

Complete an event waiver form (not required for VA employees)

Walk, roll, and show your support for Veterans

VA2K Donation Drive (May 18 – May 22)

Support Veterans served by the Homeless Veterans Program by donating essential items. Donations help Veterans transitioning into stable housing.

Donations can be made through the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at the following locations:

Palo Alto Division: Building 100, F1-110

Menlo Park Division: Building 334, A201

Livermore Division: Building 64, Room 180

Suggested donation items:

Bus passes

TV trays

Sleeping bags

Pots and pans kits

T-shirts, underwear

Men's sweatpants (sizes S-XXL)

Notebooks and pens

First aid and hygiene kits

Accordion file folders

Cleaning supplies

Foldable rolling carts

Every step and every donation supports Veterans in need. Join us and be part of the impact.