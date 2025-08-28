6th Annual Caregiver Support Program Virtual Summit

Don't miss this opportunity to connect and learn more about caregiving for aging Veterans. We will cover essential topics such as burnout and fatigue, engagement, grief, and building resilience. Discover the invaluable programs and support offered by VA and the local community. Enhance your understanding of the caregiving journey with tailored insights and resources for caregivers of Veterans.

Presentations will include:

Support for Caregivers of Veterans with Dementia

Maria Nicolacoudis

CEO of Hearts & Minds Activity Center

Web SUCCEED Study Program

Ranak Trivedi, PhD

Director of Education and Training

Caregiver Grief and Veterans with Cognitive Impairment

Jeanne Lahaie, Clinical Nurse Specialist

Please visit bit.ly/cspsummit2025 to join the call, or dial 424-566-7547, code: 417711926#.