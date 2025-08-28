6th Annual Caregiver Support Program Virtual Summit
Event for VA Caregivers
When:
No event data
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Don't miss this opportunity to connect and learn more about caregiving for aging Veterans. We will cover essential topics such as burnout and fatigue, engagement, grief, and building resilience. Discover the invaluable programs and support offered by VA and the local community. Enhance your understanding of the caregiving journey with tailored insights and resources for caregivers of Veterans.
Presentations will include:
Support for Caregivers of Veterans with Dementia
Maria Nicolacoudis
CEO of Hearts & Minds Activity Center
Web SUCCEED Study Program
Ranak Trivedi, PhD
Director of Education and Training
Caregiver Grief and Veterans with Cognitive Impairment
Jeanne Lahaie, Clinical Nurse Specialist
Please visit bit.ly/cspsummit2025 to join the call, or dial 424-566-7547, code: 417711926#.