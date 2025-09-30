Skip to Content

Mobile medical outreach for Veterans - Santa Cruz

When:

No event data

Repeats

Where:

Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

846 Front St

Santa Cruz, CA

Cost:

Free

VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:

  • Examinations
  • Consultations
  • Referrals
  • Toxic exposure screenings

Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.

Wed. Oct 1, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT

Wed. Oct 8, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT

Wed. Oct 15, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT

Wed. Oct 22, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT

Wed. Oct 29, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT

Other VA events

Last updated: 