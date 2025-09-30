Mobile medical outreach for Veterans - Santa Cruz
When:
No event data
Where:
Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front St
Santa Cruz, CA
Cost:
Free
VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:
- Examinations
- Consultations
- Referrals
- Toxic exposure screenings
Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.
Wed. Oct 1, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT
Wed. Oct 8, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT
Wed. Oct 15, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT
Wed. Oct 22, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT
Wed. Oct 29, 2025, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT