100 Years of VA Research and Innovation Events
When:
No event data
Where:
Building 101, first floor, Ed Stallings Auditorium
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Palo Alto health care is kicking off its celebration of 100 Years of VA Research and Innovation. Since its inception in May of 1925, VA Research has remained steadfast in its commitment to advancing medical and scientific knowledge for the benefit of Veterans and all Americans.
Join us for TED-like Talks and Panel Discussion to celebrate and reflect on the remarkable impact of mission-critical VA Research – honoring the past, shaping the future!
Speakers: We are thrilled to have the following speakers:
- Keith Humphreys, PhD (Senior Career Research Scientist; Stanford Esther Ting Memorial Professor of Psychiatry)
- Deborah Kado, MD, MS (Director, Geriatrics Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC); Stanford Professor of Medicine)
- Kim Poppler, DBH, MPA (Director of Research Operations, Veteran)
Panel Discussion: We are elated to have the following panelists:
- Colette Dejong, MD (Career Development Awardee in Health Systems Research and Staff Cardiologist; Stanford Clinical Instructor in CV Medicine
- J. Kaci Fairchild, PhD, ABPP (Deputy Director and Director of Advanced Fellowship Program, VISN21 Mental Illness Research Education Clinical Center (MIRECC))
- Jennifer Lee, MD, PhD, MBA (Deputy Chief of Staff for Clinical Innovation and R&D; VISN21 Research Lead; Stanford Professor of Medicine/Endocrinology)
- Phil Tsao, PhD (Associate Chief of Staff - Precision Medicine; Director, ERIC-Genomics and national Co-PI, VA Million Veteran Program; Stanford Professor of Medicine)
- Shriram Nallamshetty, MD (moderator) (Deputy Associate Chief of Staff for R&D; Stanford affil Clinical Professor)