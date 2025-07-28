100 Years of VA Research and Innovation Events

VA Palo Alto health care is kicking off its celebration of 100 Years of VA Research and Innovation. Since its inception in May of 1925, VA Research has remained steadfast in its commitment to advancing medical and scientific knowledge for the benefit of Veterans and all Americans.

Join us for TED-like Talks and Panel Discussion to celebrate and reflect on the remarkable impact of mission-critical VA Research – honoring the past, shaping the future!

Speakers: We are thrilled to have the following speakers:

Keith Humphreys, PhD (Senior Career Research Scientist; Stanford Esther Ting Memorial Professor of Psychiatry)

(Senior Career Research Scientist; Stanford Esther Ting Memorial Professor of Psychiatry) Deborah Kado, MD, MS (Director, Geriatrics Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC); Stanford Professor of Medicine)

(Director, Geriatrics Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC); Stanford Professor of Medicine) Kim Poppler, DBH, MPA (Director of Research Operations, Veteran)

Panel Discussion: We are elated to have the following panelists: