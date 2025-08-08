Celebrate Assistance Dog Week at Palo Alto VA

Join us in honoring the incredible dogs that serve and support Veterans.

Meet service dogs from Paws for Purple Hearts and Warrior Canine Connection, and learn more about the positive impact they have on the lives of Veterans every day.

Stop by the PAWS Pilot Program table to learn how this unique VA Palo Alto program gives Veterans with PTSD the opportunity to train service dogs for fellow Veterans. The pilot may help improve well-being and support Veterans in their healing journey. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and experience the power of purpose and partnership through our four-legged teammates.