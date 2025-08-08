9th Annual Car Show for Veterans
When:
No event data
Where:
Veterans Memorial Senior Center
1455 Madison Avenue
Redwood City, CA
Cost:
Free
This year, VA Palo Alto will be supporting Swords to Plowshares as they host their 9th Annual Car Show for Veterans. The event will feature enjoyable activities for Veterans and their families, including music and a BBQ.
Please visit our tent to learn about the many services VA Palo Alto offers and how you can enroll to begin receiving your health care benefits.