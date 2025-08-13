VAPAHCS Outreach Team at San Mateo County Standdown

VA Palo Alto health care, San Mateo Veteran Services Office, Oakland VBA, and other county and non-profit providers will be participating in the second annual San Mateo County Standdown.

Join us to learn more about VA medical services, including housing, employment, and benefits services. If you need a toxic exposure screening or a quick face-to-face medical visit, our Medical Mobile team will be on-site offering medical services and referrals.

VA Palo Alto will also be available to assist with scheduling medical appointments, enrollments, obtaining VHA IDs, and answering any medical benefits eligibility questions that Veterans may have.