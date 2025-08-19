VA Palo Alto Outreach Team at Fremont Elks Lodge

VA Palo Alto health care, Alameda County Veterans Services Office, and Oakland VBA are excited to return to the Fremont Elks Lodge for the Second Annual Veterans Resource Fair!

This year’s event will feature VA Palo Alto’s Mobile Medical Unit and an expanded lineup of service providers. Veterans are encouraged to attend for:

Toxic exposure screenings

Connections with VA service providers

Health care enrollment

Assistance with starting an intent to file

Join us to explore how VA Palo Alto and our community partners can support you and connect you with the services you’ve earned.