VA Palo Alto Outreach Team at Fremont Elks Lodge
Claims Clinic
When:
No event data
Where:
Fremont Elks Lodge
38991 Farwell Drive
Fremont, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Palo Alto health care, Alameda County Veterans Services Office, and Oakland VBA are excited to return to the Fremont Elks Lodge for the Second Annual Veterans Resource Fair!
This year’s event will feature VA Palo Alto’s Mobile Medical Unit and an expanded lineup of service providers. Veterans are encouraged to attend for:
- Toxic exposure screenings
- Connections with VA service providers
- Health care enrollment
- Assistance with starting an intent to file
Join us to explore how VA Palo Alto and our community partners can support you and connect you with the services you’ve earned.