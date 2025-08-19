VA Palo Alto Outreach Team at Breaking The Stigma: Mental Health Resource Fair

VA Palo Alto’s Mental Health, PACT Social Work, and Suicide Prevention teams are partnering with the Santa Clara County Veteran Services Office, County Mental Health, and Behavioral Health departments to host a full-day training and resource fair focused on mental health.

This event aims to educate Veterans and their support networks about mental health topics and how to access available services, while also encouraging open dialogue between Veterans and service providers.

In addition, VA Palo Alto health care will be on-site to assist with VHA ID enrollment and answer questions about eligibility.