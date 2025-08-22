International Overdose Awareness Day - Naloxone Training Event

Join us in honoring International Overdose Awareness Day with a life-saving training opportunity. The VA Palo Alto suicide prevention and pharmacy teams are partnering to offer free Naloxone training for Veterans, caregivers, and staff.

Participants will learn how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and how to administer Naloxone, a medication that can reverse its effects. The event will also include educational materials, resources, and guidance on how to obtain a Naloxone prescription.

Session 1 : 10:30 a.m. to noon | Location: Building 400, Room 109

Session 2: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. | Location: Building 347

This event is open to Veterans and caregivers. Be part of the movement to save lives and raise awareness.