VA Palo Alto Outreach Team at HomeFirst Resources Fair

VA Palo Alto, along with 35 other agencies, will be supporting the HomeFirst Resources Fair. The goal of this event is to help Veterans struggling with homelessness by connecting them with resources to provide stable housing, shelter, and other essential services.

If you're a Veteran or know a Veteran who is struggling to secure housing and employment resources, or if you are just interested in learning about other VA Palo Alto medical resources, come visit us on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Leininger Community Center, located at 1300 Senter Road, San Jose, CA 95112.

We hope to see you there.