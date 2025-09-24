VA Palo Alto Outreach Team at GRIDLIFE Festival Salinas
When:
No event data
Where:
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy
Salinas, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Palo Alto will be at the Grid Life Festival to connect with Veterans, families, and the community. Stop by our outreach booth to learn about:
- VA Health Care Enrollment
- Benefits & Claims Assistance
- Education & Employment Resources
- Community Programs for Veterans
Enjoy a full day of:
Racing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Live music & entertainment
Car culture and motorsport lifestyle
Veterans — come for the action, stay for the support.