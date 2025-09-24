Skip to Content

VA Palo Alto Outreach Team at GRIDLIFE Festival Salinas

When:

Where:

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

1021 Monterey Salinas Hwy

Salinas, CA

Cost:

Free

VA Palo Alto will be at the Grid Life Festival to connect with Veterans, families, and the community. Stop by our outreach booth to learn about:

  • VA Health Care Enrollment
  • Benefits & Claims Assistance
  • Education & Employment Resources
  • Community Programs for Veterans

Enjoy a full day of:
Racing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Live music & entertainment
Car culture and motorsport lifestyle

Veterans — come for the action, stay for the support.

