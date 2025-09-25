Clinical Research and Innovation Unit Ribbon Cutting & Open House

You're invited! Join us as we celebrate the grand opening of the Clinical Research and Innovation Unit with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house. This milestone marks a significant step forward in advancing health care research and innovation.

💡 100 Years of VA Research and Innovation

Since its founding in May 1925, VA Research has been dedicated to advancing medical and scientific knowledge to benefit Veterans and all Americans. Join us in honoring a century of groundbreaking discoveries and continued commitment to innovation.

We look forward to seeing you there!