National Family Caregiver Month Activities
When:
No event data
Where:
201 9th Street
Marina, CA
Cost:
Free
Celebrate National Family Caregivers Month!
Every November, we honor the incredible dedication of caregivers across the country during National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM).
Join us for a variety of fun and meaningful activities, including greeting card decorating, woodworking, and ornament making. Connect with fellow caregivers, enjoy a complimentary lunch, and don’t forget to pick up your Caregiver Emergency Kit, courtesy of the Caregiver Support Team.
Let’s celebrate YOU—the heart of caregiving!