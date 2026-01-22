Skip to Content

Aging Successfully: A Multi-Week Group Experience

Join Our “Aging Successfully” Multi-Series Group

When:

Tue. Jan 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Repeats

Where:

Second floor, group room 4

201 9th Street

Marina, CA

Cost:

Free

Discover practical tips and resources to help you age well!

Topics include:

  • Physical & emotional health
  • Social engagement
  • Nutrition as we age
  • Technology
  • Home safety & in-home assistance
  • Durable medical equipment
  • Home health services & adult day care
  • Long-term care options
  • VHA/VBA benefits
  • California Veteran homes
  • Residential care, nursing homes & memory care

Group facilitators:

Tue. Feb 3, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Tue. Feb 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Tue. Feb 17, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Tue. Feb 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

