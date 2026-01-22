Aging Successfully: A Multi-Week Group Experience
Join Our “Aging Successfully” Multi-Series Group
When:
Tue. Jan 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Second floor, group room 4
201 9th Street
Marina, CA
Cost:
Free
Discover practical tips and resources to help you age well!
Topics include:
- Physical & emotional health
- Social engagement
- Nutrition as we age
- Technology
- Home safety & in-home assistance
- Durable medical equipment
- Home health services & adult day care
- Long-term care options
- VHA/VBA benefits
- California Veteran homes
- Residential care, nursing homes & memory care
Group facilitators:
- Melissa Trevino, LCSW |
- Tabytha Rivera, RCSW |
| tabytha.rivera-herrero@va.gov
Tue. Jan 27, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Tue. Feb 3, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Tue. Feb 10, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Tue. Feb 17, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Tue. Feb 24, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT