Fremont Clinic Muster for enrolled Veterans
Join us for a one-day VA check-in event for enrolled Veterans
When:
Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Building 8
39199 Liberty Street, Building B
Fremont, CA
Cost:
Free
Haven’t connected with a VA provider in a while? We’ve got you covered — all in one visit.
What’s included:
- Comprehensive health check with VA medical providers
- Toxic exposure screening
- Information on clinical programs and specialty care
- Support from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)
- Connections to Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs)
- Guidance on Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E)
Limited appointments are available for Veterans who haven’t engaged with VA recently.
Schedule today:
Primary Care Call Center (Toll-Free)