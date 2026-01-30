Skip to Content

Fremont Clinic Muster for enrolled Veterans

Join us for a one-day VA check-in event for enrolled Veterans

When:

Fri. Apr 24, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Building 8

39199 Liberty Street, Building B

Fremont, CA

Cost:

Free

Haven’t connected with a VA provider in a while? We’ve got you covered — all in one visit.

What’s included:

  • Comprehensive health check with VA medical providers
  • Toxic exposure screening
  • Information on clinical programs and specialty care
  • Support from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)
  • Connections to Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs)
  • Guidance on Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E)

Limited appointments are available for Veterans who haven’t engaged with VA recently.

Schedule today:
Primary Care Call Center (Toll-Free)

Other VA events

Last updated: 