Fremont Clinic Muster for enrolled Veterans

Join us for a one-day VA check-in event for enrolled Veterans

Haven’t connected with a VA provider in a while? We’ve got you covered — all in one visit.

What’s included:

Comprehensive health check with VA medical providers

Toxic exposure screening

Information on clinical programs and specialty care

Support from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)

Connections to Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs)

Guidance on Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E)

Limited appointments are available for Veterans who haven’t engaged with VA recently.

Schedule today:

Primary Care Call Center (Toll-Free)

