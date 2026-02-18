Loma Prieta Porsche Club of America at Palo Alto VA
Join us for a family-friendly event for Veterans and their families in the local area!
When:
Sat. Mar 28, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Parking lot 100 north
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA
Cost:
Free
Get ready for an exciting day as the Loma Prieta Porsche Club of America makes its return to the Palo Alto VA!
The event will feature:
- A live DJ
- Enrollment and services booth
- Santa Clara County Veterans Services Office on-site to assist with claims
Snacks and drinks will be provided for guests.