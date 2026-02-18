Skip to Content

Loma Prieta Porsche Club of America at Palo Alto VA

Vintage red Porsche 911 among parked cars in parking lot.

Join us for a family-friendly event for Veterans and their families in the local area!

When:

Sat. Mar 28, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Parking lot 100 north

3801 Miranda Avenue

Palo Alto, CA

Cost:

Free

Get ready for an exciting day as the Loma Prieta Porsche Club of America makes its return to the Palo Alto VA!

The event will feature:

  • A live DJ
  • Enrollment and services booth
  • Santa Clara County Veterans Services Office on-site to assist with claims

Snacks and drinks will be provided for guests.

