National Nutrition Month

Join our Registered Dietitian Nutritionists and Social Workers as we combine forces to help you discover the power of nutrition and the strength of support. Learn how food and beverage choices can power your day, improve overall health, boost immunity, and reduce risk for chronic disease, while exploring resources that enhance your well-being.

Why participate?

Power Up Your Plate — Learn how food and beverage choices can fuel your day, boost immunity, and reduce risk for chronic disease.

Activate Healthy Habits — Join a Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) class at the event to cook a delicious recipe and build skills for lifelong wellness.

Unlock Support Systems — Connect with Social Work and VA programs, community resources and tools to strengthen your well-being.

Nutrition and social work go hand in hand to support your health and well-being. Explore resources, learn more about these programs, and find ways to stay connected: