VIST Spring Celebration: New Year, New You
When:
Thu. Mar 26, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Building 500, first floor, Celebration Room
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA
Cost:
Free
The VA Palo Alto Blind Rehabilitation Service invites you to our second annual spring celebration!
Join us for a session of light exercise and stretching, along with guided discussions on how to stay safe and active while living with vision loss. This event is held in partnership with the Whole Health and Occupational Therapy programs. Lunch from Chipotle Mexican Grill will be provided.
Please RSVP by Friday, March 20, 2026, by calling the VIST Scheduling Line at
This event is brought to you by the VA Palo Alto Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) Program.