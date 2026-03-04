VIST Spring Celebration: New Year, New You

The VA Palo Alto Blind Rehabilitation Service invites you to our second annual spring celebration!

Join us for a session of light exercise and stretching, along with guided discussions on how to stay safe and active while living with vision loss. This event is held in partnership with the Whole Health and Occupational Therapy programs. Lunch from Chipotle Mexican Grill will be provided.

Please RSVP by Friday, March 20, 2026, by calling the VIST Scheduling Line at . Include your name and the name of any guest joining you. Let us know if you will need transportation.

This event is brought to you by the VA Palo Alto Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) Program.