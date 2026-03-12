VA Palo Alto Outreach Team at PACT Act TES Claims Day at Monterey County VSO

With the expansion of the PACT Act, Veterans who served in designated areas and have certain medical conditions may now qualify for a higher disability rating. While this is not a guarantee of benefits, it is an effort to support the many Veterans who may be newly eligible.

The VA Palo Alto Mobile Medical Team and the Monterey County Veterans Service Office are partnering to offer a local claims clinic. Veterans can receive a Toxic Exposure Screening, meet with VA medical staff, and begin their VA disability claim on-site.

Please note: To meet with a provider, Veterans must be eligible for care through VA Palo Alto.