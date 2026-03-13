Spinal Cord Injury and Disorders Awareness Fair

Whole Health through innovation and recreation

Join us for a dynamic event focused on raising awareness and sharing education about Spinal Cord Injury (SCI). Explore hands-on exhibits and demonstrations from our SCI Service, featuring accessible vans, wheelchairs, hand cycles, and the latest in exoskeleton technology.

This is our first SCI Fair since the pandemic, and we’re excited to bring it back! The event is made possible through our partnership with the Paralyzed Veterans of America, Bay Area and Western Chapter.

Don’t miss this chance to learn, engage, and discover the newest innovations in SCI care!

For more information, please contact Lavon Skeene.