Invitation: Women Veterans Social & Focus Group

You’re invited to join us for a special Women Veterans Social as part of Veteran Experience Week!

Spend the afternoon connecting with fellow women Veterans, learning about resources available to you, and sharing your health care experiences in a supportive focus group designed to help us improve our services.

What to expect:

Meaningful connections with other women Veterans

Information on VA resources and programs

A guided focus group where your voice helps shape better care

Complimentary coffee and snacks

This event is hosted by the Women Veterans Program and Veteran Experience teams.

We look forward to welcoming you and hearing your voice!