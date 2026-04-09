Skip to Content

Veterans Financial Wellness Seminar - Session 1

Join us for an informative and supportive seminar designed to help Veterans strengthen their financial readiness, plan for the future, and access valuable resources.

When:

Thu. Apr 23, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Building 105 Auditorium, Room 1A 110

3801 Miranda Avenue

Palo Alto, CA

Cost:

Free

What you’ll learn:

  • Practical budgeting and money management strategies
  • Understanding credit, debt, and saving for the future
  • Resources available to Veterans and their families
  • Q&A with financial readiness expert

All Veterans, families, and caregivers are welcome.
Attend either session — or both!

Other VA events

Last updated: 