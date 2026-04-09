Veterans Financial Wellness Seminar - Session 2
Join us for an informative and supportive seminar designed to help Veterans strengthen their financial readiness, plan for the future, and access valuable resources.
When:
Thu. Apr 23, 2026, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Building 105 Auditorium, Room 1A 110
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA
Cost:
Free
What you’ll learn:
- Practical budgeting and money management strategies
- Understanding credit, debt, and saving for the future
- Resources available to Veterans and their families
- Q&A with financial readiness expert
All Veterans, families, and caregivers are welcome.
Attend either session — or both!