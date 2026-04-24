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Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – Watsonville

When:

Tue. May 26, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT

Where:

Watsonville Veterans Memorial Building

215 E Beach Street

Watsonville, CA

Cost:

Free

VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:

  • Examinations
  • Consultations
  • Referrals
  • Toxic exposure screenings

Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.

Other VA events

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