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Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – King City

When:

Fri. May 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

King City Military and Veterans Affairs Office

1011 Broadway Street

King City, CA

Cost:

Free

VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:

  • Examinations
  • Consultations
  • Referrals
  • Toxic exposure screenings

Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.

Other VA events

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