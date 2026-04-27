Mobile medical outreach for Veterans – King City
When:
Fri. May 22, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
King City Military and Veterans Affairs Office
1011 Broadway Street
King City, CA
Cost:
Free
VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:
- Examinations
- Consultations
- Referrals
- Toxic exposure screenings
Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.