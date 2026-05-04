VA Palo Outreach Team at Breaking the Stigma - A Mental Health Event

Santa Clara County Veteran Services Office is proud to host Breaking the Stigma — a mental health event bringing together VA Palo Alto health care and partnering mental health providers to support the Veteran community right here in Santa Clara County. This collaborative event will feature mental health resources, educational seminars, and on-site assistance for Veterans looking to enroll in VA health care. Whether you are a Veteran seeking support, looking to learn more about available resources, or simply want to take the first step toward better mental health, this event is for you. Together, we are working to break down barriers, reduce stigma, and ensure every Santa Clara County Veteran has access to the care and support they deserve.