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Women Veterans Bunco Event

Join us for an engaging afternoon of connection, fun, and resource sharing.

When:

Fri. Jun 26, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PT

Where:

Santa Clara County Social Services Agency

333 W. Julian Street

First floor auditorium

San Jose, CA

Cost:

Free

Together, the Santa Clara County Veterans Services Office, the VA Palo Alto health care Women Veterans Program, and the Santa Clara County Veterans Commission invite you to join us for an evening of fun, socializing, and resource sharing, created especially for women Veterans.

No prior bunco experience required. Refreshments will be provided.

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