Women Veterans Bunco Event
Join us for an engaging afternoon of connection, fun, and resource sharing.
When:
Fri. Jun 26, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Santa Clara County Social Services Agency
333 W. Julian Street
First floor auditorium
San Jose, CA
Cost:
Free
Together, the Santa Clara County Veterans Services Office, the VA Palo Alto health care Women Veterans Program, and the Santa Clara County Veterans Commission invite you to join us for an evening of fun, socializing, and resource sharing, created especially for women Veterans.
No prior bunco experience required. Refreshments will be provided.