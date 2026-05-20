Honest Open Proud
Peer Support Specialist "HOP" group in partnership with suicide prevention
When:
Wed. May 27, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Valor Crossing
7500 St Patrick Way Apt# 225
Dublin, CA
Cost:
Free
HOP will offer practical exercises designed to help participants make informed decisions and take thoughtful action related to disclosing a mental illness. These activities will include:
- Discussion questions
- Group exercises
While there is no single “right” answer when it comes to disclosure, we will explore both the potential benefits and challenges, and support you in making the decision that feels best for you.
If you are interested in participating, please contact Bradley Harris, HPS Peer Specialist with Palo Alto HUD-VASH, at 650‑387‑6219 or email Bradley.Harris2@va.gov.
Wed. May 27, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
Wed. Jun 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
Wed. Jun 10, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
Wed. Jun 17, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT
Wed. Jun 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT