Honest Open Proud

HOP will offer practical exercises designed to help participants make informed decisions and take thoughtful action related to disclosing a mental illness. These activities will include:

Discussion questions

Group exercises

While there is no single “right” answer when it comes to disclosure, we will explore both the potential benefits and challenges, and support you in making the decision that feels best for you.

If you are interested in participating, please contact Bradley Harris, HPS Peer Specialist with Palo Alto HUD-VASH, at 650‑387‑6219 or email Bradley.Harris2@va.gov.