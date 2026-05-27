55th Annual Endurance Run & Lowland Tour | Freedom 250 Celebration

Join us at the VA Palo Alto Campus for the Santa Clara Valley Model T Ford Club’s 55th Annual Endurance Run & Lowland Tour, a unique community event honoring Veterans and celebrating America’s 250th anniversary as part of the Freedom 250 campaign.

This historic 150-mile endurance race features Model T and Model A cars traveling from Palo Alto to Santa Cruz and back. The day will also include an opening ceremony, live music, a car show, food and beverages, games, and vendor booths. VA Palo Alto will host a claims clinic and enrollment event to support Veterans and their families.

This event marks America’s 250th anniversary by celebrating the Veterans who have defended our freedoms and carried our nation forward. It’s a moment to thank them, share their stories, and recommit to the ideals they’ve safeguarded across 250 years.

Open to the public. Come experience history, community, and a day dedicated to honoring those who served.