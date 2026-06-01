Mobile Medical Outreach for Veterans - Santa Cruz
VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including: • Examinations • Consultations • Referrals • Toxic exposure screenings Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.
When:
Wed. Jun 3, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front St.
Santa Cruz, CA
Cost:
Free
VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:
- Examinations
- Consultations
- Referrals
- Toxic exposure screenings
Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.
Wed. Jun 3, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT
Wed. Jun 10, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT
Wed. Jun 17, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT
Wed. Jun 24, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT