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Mobile Medical Outreach for Veterans - Santa Cruz

VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including: • Examinations • Consultations • Referrals • Toxic exposure screenings Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.

When:

Wed. Jun 3, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT

Repeats

Where:

Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building

846 Front St.

Santa Cruz, CA

Cost:

Free

VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:

  • Examinations
  • Consultations
  • Referrals
  • Toxic exposure screenings

Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.

Wed. Jun 3, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT

Wed. Jun 10, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT

Wed. Jun 17, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT

Wed. Jun 24, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT

Other VA events

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