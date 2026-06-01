Mobile Medical Outreach for Veterans - Gilroy

VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including: • Examinations • Consultations • Referrals • Toxic exposure screenings Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.

When: Fri. Jun 5, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Where: Gilroy Veterans Hall 74 W 6th St. Gilroy , CA