Mobile Medical Outreach for Veterans - Gilroy
VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including: • Examinations • Consultations • Referrals • Toxic exposure screenings Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.
When:
Fri. Jun 5, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Gilroy Veterans Hall
74 W 6th St.
Gilroy, CA
Cost:
Free
VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:
- Examinations
- Consultations
- Referrals
- Toxic exposure screenings
Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.